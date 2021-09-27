Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Lowered by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,381,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520,803 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 8.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $170,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 350.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 723,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.15. 110,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

