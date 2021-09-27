Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BlackRock by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $872.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $901.07 and its 200-day moving average is $856.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.