Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

