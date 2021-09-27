Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.92. 146,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

