Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Decreased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,709. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

