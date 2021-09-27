Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $46.31 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155,086 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 4.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of TELUS worth $46,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,887,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 539.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 563,899 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

