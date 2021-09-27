QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,497,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100,915 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,209,000 after buying an additional 161,602 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

