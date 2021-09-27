Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.21. 34,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.76. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

