Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,811 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,095 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

