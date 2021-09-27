Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.42. 174,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

