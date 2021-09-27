TD Securities Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. CAE has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

