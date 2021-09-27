Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 101,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 289.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

