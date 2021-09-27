CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CESDF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

