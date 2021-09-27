Atlantic Trust LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

