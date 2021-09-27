ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.35 ($14.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

