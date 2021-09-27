Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $3,903,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $3,228,000.

Shares of ASND traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.85. 826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,498. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

