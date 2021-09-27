SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 8% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $147,348.96 and $275.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019779 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,516,101 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.