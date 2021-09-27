Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $575,825.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $575,825.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00066127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,299.52 or 1.00342843 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.20 or 0.07050042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.00762776 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

