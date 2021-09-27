Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,506 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,286. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

