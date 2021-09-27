Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

