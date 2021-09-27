Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,863,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 41.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ:OAS traded up $5.20 on Monday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,132. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several analysts have commented on OAS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.