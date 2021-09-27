Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.35. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 490,033 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

