Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.91. 103,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,790. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

