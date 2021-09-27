Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $44.22

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.22, but opened at $45.97. Continental Resources shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 3,260 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

