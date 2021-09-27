NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.96. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 8,657 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.