Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 444.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.18. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

