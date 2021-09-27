Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 27,210 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Ichor worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.27. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.