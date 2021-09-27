Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 9,954 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 155.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.