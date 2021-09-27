Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 517 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Raven Industries worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

