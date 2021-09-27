Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 227.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 107,306 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 163,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

