Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.