Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,021 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $87,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

