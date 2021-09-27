iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. 3,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,861. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

