Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,018. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.32. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

