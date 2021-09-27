Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,852.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,797.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,511.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,413.34 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

