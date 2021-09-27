ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $96,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $14.92 on Monday, reaching $651.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

