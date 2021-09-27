Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,557 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $108,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.24. 7,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

