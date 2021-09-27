PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

