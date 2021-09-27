Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $190,874.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.