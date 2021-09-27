TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.93

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

