Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.59

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 4234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.