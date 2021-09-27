Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96.

CHH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.29. 1,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $128.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.