Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth $203,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicom by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,573. The firm has a market cap of $297.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

