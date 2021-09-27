Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000.

NYSEARCA RNRG traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.15. 2,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,411. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

