Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,036,158. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.