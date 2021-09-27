Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $6.30 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $207.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.