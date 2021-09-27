Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after buying an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

