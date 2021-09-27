-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,947. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $932.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

