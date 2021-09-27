PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

