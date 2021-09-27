Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $627,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $596.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.12. The company has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

